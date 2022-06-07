County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday through Monday.
• Thomas Bradley, 300 block Dixon Town Road, Prospect, Tenn., two counts SORNA violation- adult sex offender
• Morris Curry Jr., 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Rodney Franklin, 16000 block Greer Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Torry Holden, 13000 block Parker Road, Athens, obstructing justice using a false identity
• Donald Jarrett III, 7000 block Highway 36 E, Lacey Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Cortney Johnson, 100 block Ash Street, Athens, obstructing justice using false identity
• Justin Lewter, 23000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief, harassment- harassment/intimidation
• Christie Rippey, 23000 block Corrie Lane, Athens, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• Bradley Rouse, 17000 block Elk Estates, Athens, third-degree burglary, bank type business- force
• Chad Siniard, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Travis Thompson, 700 block Hard Street, Athens, three counts distribution of a controlled substance
• Emily Harris, 900 block Strain Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• David Johnson, 1800 block Levert Circle, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Labronte Sales Jr., 1400 block 12th Street, Athens, two counts second-degree bail jumping- failure to appear/bail, first-degree criminal mischief
• Jeremy Scruggs, 4000 block Sewell Drive, Huntsville, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield, failure/refusal to display insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Nathan Timms, 100 block Morris Lane, Toney, third-degree burglary- residence- force, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
• Jennifer Wicker, 28000 block Shannon Drive, Ardmore, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday through Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday through Monday.
• Danny Joe McCown, 64, disorderly conduct, seven counts failure to appear soliciting without license
• Kristan Brooke Tidwell, 42, fourth-degree theft of property
• Kevaun Roosevelt Turner, 30, conspiracy robbery
• Shelby Lynn Collier, 30, theft of property
• Morgan James McCollier, 19, DUI
• Brandon Dale Burney, 39, failure to appear- drive while suspended, failure to appear- failure to wear seat belt
• Juan Wilmer Perdro, 19, DUI
• Heather Dawn Smith, 46, DUI, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree
• Ira Sentell Miller, 42, failure to appear- driving while revoked
• Shawn D. Gatlin, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
• Robert Dain Joines, 40, failure to appear- driving while revoked
• Jarvis Tyrese Hayes, 23, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Jason Adams Wales, 37, three counts failure to appear pedestrian soliciting
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday through Monday.
• Athens- portable electronic communications, $35, Somerset Drive
• Athens- merchandise, $414.01, 1000 block US 72 East
• Athens- 55 gallon cooler, box of miscellaneous art supplies, top section of tool box, air compressor, cookware, stained glass lamp, antique chest, swords, plastic tool box, heirloom jewelry box, dual light bathroom light fixture, wood, $2,635, 1300 block Elm Street
