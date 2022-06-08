County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Michael Eaton, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place, possession of controlled substance
• Danny McCown, Athens, following too close, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, three counts disorderly conduct- failure to obey a police, eight counts bail jumping- failure to appear
• Ashley Sexton, 400 block Washington Street, Athens, truancy
• Tamara Smith, 1700 block Hobbs Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday through Tuesday.
• Tanner- five catalytic converters, $2,500, June 3, 1000 block Hwy 31
• Harvest- ammo, papers, medications, $60, May 20-June 3, 29000 block Capshaw Road
• Athens- 28 foot ladder, 20 foot ladder, Craftsman chainsaw, baby clothes, push mower, $1,250, May 5- June 4, 18000 block Belmont Circle
• Athens- catalytic converter, $2,000, May 1- June 4, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• Madison- catalytic converter, $1,000, May 31- June 4, 2000 block Towe Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Stevie Lee Goolsby, 53, theft of property
• Pedro Ortiz Osorio, 30, domestic violence- third-degree assault, domestic- reckless endangerment
• Keshia Leigh Suratt, 37, third-degree theft of property, giving false name to law enforcement officer
• Donna Lynn Smith, 50, DUI
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- merchandise, $68.70, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Redstone debit card, North Clinton Street
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $1,070.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72
