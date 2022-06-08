Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Michael Eaton, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place, possession of controlled substance

• Danny McCown, Athens, following too close, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, three counts disorderly conduct- failure to obey a police, eight counts bail jumping- failure to appear

• Ashley Sexton, 400 block Washington Street, Athens, truancy

• Tamara Smith, 1700 block Hobbs Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday through Tuesday.

• Tanner- five catalytic converters, $2,500, June 3, 1000 block Hwy 31

• Harvest- ammo, papers, medications, $60, May 20-June 3, 29000 block Capshaw Road

• Athens- 28 foot ladder, 20 foot ladder, Craftsman chainsaw, baby clothes, push mower, $1,250, May 5- June 4, 18000 block Belmont Circle

• Athens- catalytic converter, $2,000, May 1- June 4, 14000 block Mooresville Road

• Madison- catalytic converter, $1,000, May 31- June 4, 2000 block Towe Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Stevie Lee Goolsby, 53, theft of property

• Pedro Ortiz Osorio, 30, domestic violence- third-degree assault, domestic- reckless endangerment

• Keshia Leigh Suratt, 37, third-degree theft of property, giving false name to law enforcement officer

• Donna Lynn Smith, 50, DUI

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- merchandise, $68.70, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- Redstone debit card, North Clinton Street

• Athens- miscellaneous items, $1,070.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72

