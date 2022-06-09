Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• James Beasley, 24000 block Drawbaugh Road, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance

• Morris Curry Jr., 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, making false report to law enforcement

• Caleb Green, 700 block Lucas Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Amanda Malone, 1200 block Plainview Circle, Athens, possession of controlled substance

• Gary Mears, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, converted statute

• Joshua Montgomery, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

• Candiss Plyler, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

• Jacob Reed, 21000 block Bean Road E, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Donna Smith, 3800 block County Road 34, Killen, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

• Keshia Suratt, 900 block Gaither Ave., Lawrenceburg, Tenn., third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499, giving false identification to law enforcement

• Charles Sutton, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation

• Barry Wisdom, 24000 block Thatch Road, Elkmont, second- degree assault, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-intimidation

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Predator 57064 generator, $270, May 6- June 6, 16000 block American Way

• Athens- Shakespeare green 12 volt trolling motor, $200, June 1-7, 6000 block Adah Aveenue

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Erik Dewayne, 42, unlawful possession controlled substances

• Tyreek D’Andre, 25, attempt to elude a police officer, failure to appear- drive while suspended, failure to appear- speeding

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Chevrolet Silverado, Northface jacket, $5, Lochmere Blvd.

• Athens- Sig Sauer 380 pistol, $500, Lochmere Blvd.

