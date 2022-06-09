Ruby G. Naylor, 89 of Athens, passed away on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Naylor was born on April 21st, 1933, to Houston and Berta Cowart Black. Mrs. Naylor is survived by her husband of 50 years, Herley L. Naylor; children Ronald Smith (Ruby Jr.), Larry Smith (Carolyn), D…