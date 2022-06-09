County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• James Beasley, 24000 block Drawbaugh Road, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance
• Morris Curry Jr., 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, making false report to law enforcement
• Caleb Green, 700 block Lucas Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Amanda Malone, 1200 block Plainview Circle, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Gary Mears, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, converted statute
• Joshua Montgomery, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Candiss Plyler, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• Jacob Reed, 21000 block Bean Road E, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Donna Smith, 3800 block County Road 34, Killen, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• Keshia Suratt, 900 block Gaither Ave., Lawrenceburg, Tenn., third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499, giving false identification to law enforcement
• Charles Sutton, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation
• Barry Wisdom, 24000 block Thatch Road, Elkmont, second- degree assault, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-intimidation
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Predator 57064 generator, $270, May 6- June 6, 16000 block American Way
• Athens- Shakespeare green 12 volt trolling motor, $200, June 1-7, 6000 block Adah Aveenue
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Erik Dewayne, 42, unlawful possession controlled substances
• Tyreek D’Andre, 25, attempt to elude a police officer, failure to appear- drive while suspended, failure to appear- speeding
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Chevrolet Silverado, Northface jacket, $5, Lochmere Blvd.
• Athens- Sig Sauer 380 pistol, $500, Lochmere Blvd.
