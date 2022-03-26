County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Eric Bass, 18000 block Jefferson Street, Athens, drug trafficking
• Nicholas Douthit, 3000 block 18th Ave Sw, Huntsville, second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
• Christina Jarrett, 700 block 5th Avenue SW, Athens, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Timothy Lunsford, 8000 block Beechwood Road, Athens, first-degree robbery
• Joshua McKinney, 22000 Pine Road, Athens, unauthorized use of other vehicle
• Christy McNeal, 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Jeremy Patterson, 300 block Elm Street, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana- unfounded
• Zaccheus Rich, 1000 block Hine Street, Athens, carry concealed weapon
• Cassandra Stutts, 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Karen Campbell, 21000 block Hickory Hills Lane, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Rex Carter, 13000 block L M Acres Drive, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
• Ashley Fadell, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Robert Ferris, 25000 block Cotton Belt Road, Elkmont, three converted statutes
• Jerry Long, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, possession of controlled sustance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Luis Lopez-Torres, 11000 block Stewart Road, Tnner, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• James Pugh, 900 block Edgewood Street, Decatur, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Quincey Richards, 19000 block Elkton Road, Athens, two counts third-degree theft- $500-$1499, two counts fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous- less than $500, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Donnie Smith, 9000 block Ripley Road, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Joni Smith, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence-force, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- miscellaneous store items, $77.60, Mar. 23, 16000 block Ezell Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Susan Nicole Turner, 50, harassing communications
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- 16’ flat bed utility trailer, building materials, $3,800, Peyton Drive
