County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday.
• Charles Gibson, 6000 block Sandia Bl., Huntsville, four counts converted statute
• Sarah Gregory, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• Lucas Griffin, 200 vlock Bullington Road, Athens, converted statute
• Angel Hernandez, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Melissa Jones, 100 block Jamie Lane, Toney, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Keiton Kimbrough, 100 block Garner Hollow Road, Pulaski, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Randy Mullins, 100 block Meeting House Road, Ardmore, Tenn., public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jasmine Summers, 4000 block Daughette Drive, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Hope Terwilleger, 700 block Camp Lee Main Street, Arab, converted statute
• Teresa Admas, 22000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, second-degree assault
• Justin Black, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place. First-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Patrick Bone, 4000 block Rumson Road, Huntsville, third-degree theft of lost property ($500 to $1499)
• James Burnett, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, two counts drug trafficking
• Terry Cline, 13000 block Reid Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false identification to law enforcement, criminal littering, possession of controlled substnce, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Reginald Drakeford, 1000 block Hwy 36, Hartselle. Third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Katlin Frazier, 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, third-degree theft of lost property ($500- $1499)
• Heath Griffin, 1000 block Audubon Lane, Athens, third- degree criminal possession of forged instrument
•Sierra Hardaway, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, converted statute
• Matthew James, 6000 block Anderson Road, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
• Preston McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Antonio Nelson, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Christopher Redus, 900 block Strain Road, Athens, two counts leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, driving under the influence (alcohol), operating vehicle without insurance, open container- alcohol in vehicle, public intoxication- appears in public place, attempt to elude by any means, improper lane usage
• Mark Stacey, 100 block Swancott Road, Madison, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of K-2- wizard weed, attempt to elude by any means,
• William Thomas, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Jerry Thompson, 27000 block Newby Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Kenneth Vinyard, 24000 block Drawbaugh Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• James Wilson, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- two catalytic converters, $1000, Sept. 1-13, 2021, 19000 block Airfield Street
• Athens- Motorolla Gforce cellphone, ResMed Cpap machine, cowboy hat, coffee mug, $735, Dec. 1- Mar. 3, 22000 block Buttermilk Way
• Athens- car tag, $175, Feb. 25- Mar. 1, 26000 block Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Katlin Elizabeth Frazier, 25, third-degree theft of lost property
• Erica Renee Bass, 32, theft of property
• Marlon Ladarrus Randolph, 32, third-degree domestic violence-harassment, assault with bodily fluids
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- Ford expedition, $9000, 600 block Hobbs Street E
• Athens- Samsung S21 cell phone, $1000, 200 block US Hwy 31
Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles parole decisions for March 2, 2022
• Randall T. Swafford Jr., serving two 20 year sentences running concurrently for manufacturing of controlled substance, parole granted, served 3 years 8 months in North Alabama Community Based Facility
