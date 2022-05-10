County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday- Monday.
• Mechel Baker, 12000 block Fingerlake Way, Elkmont, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• James Burnett, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Zacheus Coleman, 26000 block Coleman Street, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
• Steven Mott, 600 block Henry Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Dennis Prine, 1700 block Hollydale Drive, Athens, menacing- gun- unfounded
• Carlos Royles, 1400 block Acorn Hill Cr., Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous- less than $500
• Amanda Smith, 9100 block Barker Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Terry Worthy, 1600 block Danville Road, Decatur, alias warrant, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, converted statute- theft, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Brian Birdwell, 5700 block County Road 26, Rogersville, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
• Morris Curry Jr., 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, public intoxication-appears in public place, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Lydia Allen, 28000 block Hwy 251, Ardmore, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Aaron Chavez, 400 block Benita Drive, Nashville, other agency warrant
• David Cochran, 26000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, non-support- child
• Robert Lewis, 20000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault-simple assault
• Halee Mundy, 100 block Hardiman Place, Madison, possession of controlled substance
• Jonathan Norwood, 13000 block Quinn Road, Athens, two counts enticing child immoral purpose- boy, two counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years, two counts first-degree sodomy
• Smyrai Williams, 800 block Clearview Street, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday- Monday.
• Athens- two Swisher Sweets cigarillos, $2, 14000 block Hwy 72
• Tanner- Rubbermaid cart, Craftsman wheelbarrow, $449.00, 1100 block Drenon Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday- Monday.
• Michael Kenneth Johnson, 56, probation revocation
• Samantha Ashley Lowery, 29, failure to appear- dui
• Rohn Everett Pruett, 67, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Whitney Victoria Kidd, 30, first-degree theft of property
• Joseph Scott McElroy, 35, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief third)
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday- Monday.
• Athens- theft of property, 1000 block US Hwy 72
