County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Christopher Butler, 100 block 5th Ave, Athens, third-degree burglary-residence-force
• April Dructor, 700 block N. Jefferson Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Benjamin Hill, 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, unauthorized use of a vehicle- no force, fourth-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- less than $500
• Marcia Hughes, 300 block Walnut Street, Athens, pedestrian under the influence- unfounded
• Michael Shaw, 100 block Royal Drive, Madison, minimum speed regulation, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Kevin Tolliver, 14000 block Ashley Lane, Harvest, non-support- child, possession of controlled substance
• Mark Wilson, 29000 block Little Creek Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Elkmont- 2012 maroon Nissan Altima, $8,000, Feb. 26- May 9, 21000 block David Drive
• Athens- 2005 blue Suzuki motorcycle, $3,500, April 19- May 6, 12000 block Mayfield Road
• Elkmont- oven, kitchen utensils, basket, mop bucket, Igloo cooler, $600, May 9, 28000 block Pettusville Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Renia Mae Hines, 42, fourth degree theft of property
• Raymond Michael Shields, 67, failure to appear- public intoxication
• Maribel Nunez, 63, fourth degree theft of stolen property
• Danny Joe McCown, 64, disorderly conduct
• April Hardy Dructor, third degree domestic violence- harassment
• William Kelvin Kyle, 57, failure to appear- driving while revoked, switched tag, operating vehicle without insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- miscellaneous merchandise, $376.46, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- theft of services, Cloverleaf Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.