County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Marcia Hughes, 300 block Walnut Street, Athens, three possession of controlled substance, three counts second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, two counts second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Shebrina Jason, 2400 block NW Vining Avenue, Huntsville, converted statute
• Nicholas Powell, 500 block N Hine Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Joe Swindle, 2500 block Cedar Ridge Drive, Decatur, possession of controlled substance
• Nicholas White Jr., 100 block Sanderfer Road, two counts third-degree burglary- residence-force, first- degree theft- miscellaneous- $2500 or more
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- car tag, $28, May 10, 10000 block James Drive
• Athens- US currency, $2,000, Jan. 10- Feb. 13, Hwy 72 and Zehner Road
• Athens- black wallet, SS card, cash app card, Bancorp bank card, $20, April 30- May 10, 14000 block Grover Drive
• Athens- .22 pistol, $450, May 9, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Megan Ann Watson, 31, third degree domestic violence- harassment
• Laura Beth Kelley, 35, failure to appear- driving while suspended, no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
