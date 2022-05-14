County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Reginald Beavers, 15000 block Ham Rd., Athens, distribution of a controlled substance
• Cassandra Gilbert, 700 block Hoffstead Court, Huntsville, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jeremy Harrell, 300 block Crowell Cr., Huntsville, converted statute
• Christopher Jefferson, 900 block Strain Road, Athens, third-degree theft- $500 to $1499
• Patrick Johnson, 14000 block Sloan Road, Athens, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family
• Wendell McNatt, 800 block Fairway Drive, Fayetteville, Tenn., theft of trademark/trade secret, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• Amber Morgan, 11000 block Vanzille Lane, Athens, domestic violence- strangulation
• Gerald Pearce, Henderson Road, Ardmore, Tenn., three counts second-degree theft- miscellaneous-$1500 to $2500, second-degree theft- bicycle- $1500 to $2500, second-degree criminal trespass- enters/remain in, third-degree theft- credit/debit card
• Christy Pollitz, 28000 block Old Schoolhouse Road, Ardmore, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, converted statute
• Jonathan Rice, 100 block Ash Street, Athens, drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance
• Jason Scott, 25000 block Rooker Lane, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Devin Ward, 2700 block Euclid Road, Huntsville, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Jeremiah Warren, 7900 block E Manitoba Place, Tuscon, Ariz., possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Steven Ynda, Athens, two counts third-degree burglary- residence- no force
• Joseph Bowen, 300 block Hollow Road, Lynnville, Tenn., possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Zandi Engerlrecht, 1000 block Walden Creek Trace, Spring Hill, Tenn., possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Melissa Fuller, 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, unauthorized use of vehicle- no force, fourth- degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Samuel Fulton, 2600 block Nancy Green Ridge Road, Prospect, Tenn., second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Thurman Jordan Jr., 6000 block Colfax Road, Huntsville, converted statute
• Michael May, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• David Monroe, 24000 block 7th Street, Ardmore, second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, drug trafficking, attempt to elude by any means, criminal possession of forged instrument
• Abdul Nasseri, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, drug trafficking, converted statute
• Ambria Reynolds, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- five diamond rings, kitchen hutch, Fellows paper shredder, antler lamp, night stand, chest of drawers, queen size bed frame and mattresses, $16,700, April 1- May 11, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• Tanner- catalytic converter, $2,000, May 10, 4000 block Calvary Blvd.
• Athens- Cannon camera filter, $213, May 5, 23000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- 2010 5X8 white Uhaul trailer, $4,500, Jan. 18- May 12, 27000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- key fob, $1,000, May 12, 13000 block L&M Acres
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Kevin Edwin Vincente Sontay, 20, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Charles Lee Anderson Jr., 42, fourth-degree theft of property
• Paula Williams Beck, 46, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Kathryn Walters Alexander, 37, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property-possessing
• Gary Joseph Swearinger, 40, failure to appear- attempt to elude, possession of marijuana
• Jaythan Kennell Thatch, 27, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief
• Robert Douglas Stone, 44, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, obstruction of governmental operations, driving under the influence
• Clarence M. Martindale, 54, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, obstruction of governmental operations
• Rachel Sue Dean Barnette, 34, public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- money, $725, Hayden Street
• Athens- Flybird Strawberry Margarita, $12.49, US Hwy 31 S
• Athens- merchandise, $375.36, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $150.97, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- building materials, $499, South Clinton Street
