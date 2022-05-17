County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• William Maddox, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
• Cody Moore, 27000 Ranch Hill Road, Toney, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• Trent Sales, 1500 block Sparkman Drive, Huntsville, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• Zachary Wilson, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest
• William Agner, 1000 block Mitwede Street, Hartselle, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Dale Routh, 25000 block Vaughn Street, Elkmont, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Maria Gonzalez, 2200 block Woodridge Drive, Athens, two converted statutes
• Michael Green, 12000 block New Cut Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence, criminal mischief 1
• Tyler Haggermaker, 14000 block Smith Gover Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- force, second-degree criminal mischief
• Paul McBrayer, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Samantha Osborn, 1700 block Elm Street, possession of controlled substance
• Andrew Ray, 12000 block Hwy 31, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Patricia White, 400 block Main Street, Prospect, Tenn., public intoxication- appears in public place
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Elkmont- 2003 red Jeep Wrangler, $5,000, Mar. 15- May 13, 25000 block Elkton Road
• Athens- catalytic converter, $1,000, Apr. 19- May 13, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• Elkmont- 2003 red Ford F150, $5,000, Mar. 15- May 13, 25000 block Elkton Road
• Athens- 2009 silver Dodge Ram, May 13-14, 10000 block Motter Drive
• Elkmont- car tag, May 14, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
• Athens- US currency, Toyota work badge, Regions bank card, credit card, social security card, AL DL, $10, May 14-15, 27000 block South Road
• Tanner- tools, $200, May 15, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, giving false name to law enforcement
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 31, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment
• Leslie Ann Willis, 47, fourth-degree theft of property
• Charles Hendrix Moore, Jr., 39, failure to appear- no insurance, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Breanna Denise Adams, 31, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
• Joshua James Montgomery, 34, second-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday- Monday.
• Athens- air conditioner, $590.29, Market Street West
• Athens- Honeywell product scanner, $1,500, US Hwy 72 E
