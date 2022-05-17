Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• William Maddox, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

• Cody Moore, 27000 Ranch Hill Road, Toney, attempt to elude by motor vehicle

• Trent Sales, 1500 block Sparkman Drive, Huntsville, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

• Zachary Wilson, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

• William Agner, 1000 block Mitwede Street, Hartselle, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Dale Routh, 25000 block Vaughn Street, Elkmont, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

• Maria Gonzalez, 2200 block Woodridge Drive, Athens, two converted statutes

• Michael Green, 12000 block New Cut Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence, criminal mischief 1

• Tyler Haggermaker, 14000 block Smith Gover Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- force, second-degree criminal mischief

• Paul McBrayer, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Samantha Osborn, 1700 block Elm Street, possession of controlled substance

• Andrew Ray, 12000 block Hwy 31, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Patricia White, 400 block Main Street, Prospect, Tenn., public intoxication- appears in public place

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Elkmont- 2003 red Jeep Wrangler, $5,000, Mar. 15- May 13, 25000 block Elkton Road

• Athens- catalytic converter, $1,000, Apr. 19- May 13, 14000 block Mooresville Road

• Elkmont- 2003 red Ford F150, $5,000, Mar. 15- May 13, 25000 block Elkton Road

• Athens- 2009 silver Dodge Ram, May 13-14, 10000 block Motter Drive

• Elkmont- car tag, May 14, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road

• Athens- US currency, Toyota work badge, Regions bank card, credit card, social security card, AL DL, $10, May 14-15, 27000 block South Road

• Tanner- tools, $200, May 15, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, giving false name to law enforcement

• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 31, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment

• Leslie Ann Willis, 47, fourth-degree theft of property

• Charles Hendrix Moore, Jr., 39, failure to appear- no insurance, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Breanna Denise Adams, 31, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

• Joshua James Montgomery, 34, second-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday- Monday.

• Athens- air conditioner, $590.29, Market Street West

• Athens- Honeywell product scanner, $1,500, US Hwy 72 E

