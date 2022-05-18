County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Joseph Cannon, 7600 block Linda Smith Drive, Theodore, Ala., SORNA violation
• Justin Cook, 100 block Pineforest Lane, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance
• Michael Green, 12000 block New Cut Road, Athens, first-degree criminal mischief
• Darryl Hastings, 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, third-degree burglary- residence- force, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree assault, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• Jeremy Lassie, 21000 block Compton Road, drug trafficking, three counts possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, distribution of a controlled substance
• Chad Martin, 200 block Wilcot Road, Meridianville, Ala., driving under the influence (alcohol), two counts speeding
• Joshua Montgomery, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, second-degree theft- $1500 to $2500
• Jeremy Musch, 1000 block 7th Avenue, Decatur, chemical endangerment
• Gerald Pearce, Henderson Road, Ardmore, Tenn., possession of controlled substance
• John Raines III, 1300 block Noble Avenue, Decatur, driving under the influence (other)
• Danny Smith, 15000 block Oneal Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Thomas Watts, 300 block Brooks Road, Pell City, Ala., third-degree theft- $500 to $1499
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 2008 Yamaha FX water craft, Jan. 1- May 16, 24000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- Craftsman circular saw, Black and Decker saw, angle grinder, Husqvarna Rancher 20 inch chainsaw, tool box, screw driver set, drill bit set, $2,200, April 29- May 13, 18000 block Stewart Ferry Road
• Athens- trail camera, $150, May 15, 17000 block Crosskey Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Lisa Keeton, 38, three counts first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, fourth-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- less than $500, fraudulent use credit/debit card
• Benjamin Sanders Jr., 35, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Megan Nicole Kuske, 30, fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• Emily Lushae Jacobs, 29, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 31, two counts assault
• Evan Jamond Ricks, 41, failure to appear- driving while license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
