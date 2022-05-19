Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Morris Curry Jr., 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, rendering false alarm

• Mariano Gonzalez, 16000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, other agency warrant

• Jeremy Lassie, 21000 block Compton Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

• Jerry Long, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, five counts contempt of court- failing to appear traffic

• Belinda McCluskey, 7600 block Chadwell Drive, Huntsville, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance

• William Ouellette Jr., 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, converted statute

• Chad Siniard, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Daniel Vickers Jr., 25000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol), SORNA violation- absconding

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Elkmont- catalytic converter, $600, May 13-17, 25000 block Hwy 127

• Athens- Schwinn Suburban bicycle, $332, May 16-17, 10000 block New Cut Road

• Athens- 2001 white Buick LeSabre, $4,000, May 17, 12000 block Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Mickey Dale Sanders, 36, theft by deception, unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, trafficking meth

• Benjamin Sanders Jr., 35, second-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief

• Renia Mae Hines, 42, theft of services

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

