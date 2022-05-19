County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Morris Curry Jr., 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, rendering false alarm
• Mariano Gonzalez, 16000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, other agency warrant
• Jeremy Lassie, 21000 block Compton Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Jerry Long, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, five counts contempt of court- failing to appear traffic
• Belinda McCluskey, 7600 block Chadwell Drive, Huntsville, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance
• William Ouellette Jr., 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, converted statute
• Chad Siniard, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Daniel Vickers Jr., 25000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol), SORNA violation- absconding
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Elkmont- catalytic converter, $600, May 13-17, 25000 block Hwy 127
• Athens- Schwinn Suburban bicycle, $332, May 16-17, 10000 block New Cut Road
• Athens- 2001 white Buick LeSabre, $4,000, May 17, 12000 block Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Mickey Dale Sanders, 36, theft by deception, unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, trafficking meth
• Benjamin Sanders Jr., 35, second-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief
• Renia Mae Hines, 42, theft of services
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
