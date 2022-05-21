County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jose Cruz, 1100 block County Line Road, Madison, first-degree sexual abuse-unfounded
• Robert Hobbs, 25000 block Hobbs Loop, Ardmore, second-degree robbery
• Jordan Luckey, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Joshua McKinney, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief- damage to business
• Devon Prempeh, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Noah Roberts, 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, two counts enticing a child immoral purpose- girl
• Amber Robertson, 17000 block Tucker Lane, Athens, converted statute
• James Beasley, 24000 block Brawbaugh Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Laura Bradford, 1300 block New Hwy 7, Columbia, Tenn., two counts torture/willful abuse of child- family
• Hardy Davis III, 300 block Church Street, Decatur, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Donald Jarrett III, 7200 Highway 36 E, Lacey Springs, first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, obstructing justice using a false identity
• Candice Kremer, 23000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500
• Beverly Lane, 1500 block Wheeler Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place, criminal littering
• Jessica Smith, 20000 block Lasso Circle, Toney, two counts converted statute, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jason Vibbert, 13000 block Reid Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Elkmont- 2009 green John Deere 5101E tractor, $40,000, May 15-16, Turkey Creek Road
• Elkmont- paper plates, water balloons, dog treats, $13, May 17, 28000 block Hwy 99
• Elkmont- car tag, Nissan emblem, $404, May 18, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road
• Athens- catalytic converter, $1,000, April 1-26, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• Elkmont- gas, $83, May 19, 28000 block Hwy 99
• Tanner- Lenovo laptop, $275, May 19, 15000 block Lindsey Road
• Athens- canoe, $800, May 19, 600 block Hwy 31
• Athens- cosmetic products, $79, May 19, 19000 block Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Brandon Tye Hughes, 19, first-degree theft of property
• Renia Mae Hines, 42, theft of services IV
• Donny Clay Goode, 65, public intoxication
• Corey Denille Jefferson, 35, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- two Apple iPads, Phillips TV, LG Tv, TCL TV, Samsung electronic tablet, Sony PS5 gaming system and Nintendo Switch gaming system, $5,472.54, 600 block Jefferson Street S
• Athens- Nissan Sentra, $238.50, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $250.63, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- catalytic converter from Ford F250, $1,350, May 19, West Elm Street
• Athens- Kangaroo doorbell security camera, $26, West Pryor Street
