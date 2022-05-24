County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• David Holden Jr., 1600 block Brookmeade Ave., Athens, fail stop sign, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• Hayleigh Lutrick, 100 block Netherbury Lane, Madison, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Ronald Malone Sr., 1000 block Highland Street, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance
• David Simmons, 100 block 6th Street, Decatur, fourth-degree theft, miscellaneous theft, less than $500
• Jaime Sirin-Ajozal, 11000 block Ripley Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Justin Swopes, 600 block E 15th Ave Nw, Decatur, non-support- child
• Gregory Cagle, 28000 block Shannon Drive, Ardmore, public intoxication- appears in public place
• George Farmer II, 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jason Kimbrough, 14000 block US Hwy 72, Athens, domestic violence- strangulation
• Randy Kyle Jr., 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, third-degree theft- $500 to $1499, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation
• Brandon Lane, 800 block Houston Street, Athens, illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Raymond Pruitt, 21000 block Bean Road, Athens, public intoxication-appears in public place
• Nathan Watkins, 24000 Porter Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Myron Cowan, 26000 block Dupree Hollow Road, Lester, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Michael Rooks, 26000 block Dupree Hollow Road, Lester, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Travis Thompson, 700 block Hardy Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-gun
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Tanner- 1995 green Dodge Ram, $5,000, May 19-20, 16000 block Lindsey Road
• Athens- 2006 gray Ford Expedition, $4000, April 20-May 20, 17000 block Harwell Road
• Athens- EZ Go golf cart, $2,000, May 19-20, 18000 block Nuclear Plant Road
• Athens- Coca Cola soft frink, $2, May 21, 26000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- Stihl orange 32 inch chainsaw, $1,249, May 14-21, 16000 block 7 Mile Post Road
• Tanner, Apple Iphone 11, $800, May 22, Dairy Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Christopher Jay Meyer, 31, fourth-degree theft of property
• Michael Glen Green, 48, circulating illegal paper money, driving while revoked
• Cortney Terrell Johnson, 45, first-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, drivers license revoked
• Erik Dewayne Clark, 42, theft of property
• Corey Denile Jefferson, 35, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Delando Montez McDaniel, 43, domestic violence- harassment
• Danny Joe McCown, 64, second-degree illegal possession of marijuana
• Rohn Everett Pruitt, 67, first-degree theft of property
• David Wendell Terry, 53, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Justin Oneal Ivey, 38, speeding, driving while suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- misc. merchandise, $218.37, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- bicycle, $200, 1100 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Amigo mobility cart, $2,700, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Alabama license plate, $1, 100 US 31S
• Athens- Iphone 11, $800, 100 block US 31 S
