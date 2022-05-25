County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Justin Ivey, 200 block Western Hills Drive, Madison, driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding
• Jeremy Lassie, 21000 block Compton Road, Athens, driving while suspended/revoked, switched tag, operating vehicle without insurance, operating vehicle with expired tag
• Christopher Mills, 10000 block Pulaski Pike, Toney, non-support- child
• Ray Smith, 13000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, giving false information to law enforcement
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Reports
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts on Tuesday.
