Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Jordan Adams, 1000 block Sandlin Cemetery Road, Athens, fraudulent use credit/debit card

• James Beasley, 24000 block Drawbaugh Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means, conspiracy to commit

• Bethany Berryhill, 200 block Bermuda Lakes Drive, Meridianville, distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking

• Herman Dollar, 17000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• Tyler Haggermaker, 14000 block Smith Gover Road, Athens, second-degree theft- $1500 to $2500

• Jessica Hendrix, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, truancy

• Lisa Keeton, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• Jeremy Lassie, 21000 block Compton Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence

• Ashton Lockett, 28000 block Acorn Way, Madison, firearms license required, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana

• Russell Richards, 100 block Flippo Road, New Hope, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

• Quinton Robinson, 4300 block SW Billow Road, Madison, first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Ruger DS .22 rifle, Ruger SS 9mm rifle, $950, May 3-24, 16000 block Blackburn Road

• Elkmont- carborator, breather, radiator, $525, March 24- May 24, 21000 block Easterferry Road

• Athens- US currency, $20,000, April 22, 20000 block Elkton Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Lisa Denise Fletcher Hibson, 45, fourth-degree theft of property

• Jeremy Dale Adams, 40, fourth-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of controlled substance

• Shonna Kaye Pike, 50, fourth-degree theft of property

• Savannah Rose Garcia, 19, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

