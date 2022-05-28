Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Cortney Johnson, 100 block Ash Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, three counts third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

• Brandon Peacock, 100 block O’Conner Drive, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection

• Amy Rouse, 16000 block Parker Road, Athens, improper lane usage, operating vehicle without insurance, failure to register vehicle

• Jose Sanchez, 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Danny Smith, 24000 block Oneal Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, not in possession drivers license, open container- alcohol in a vehicle, exceeding reasonable road speed

• Randall Finley, 700 block Holmes Ave NE, Huntsville, public intoxication-appears in public place

• James Goode, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked

• Jeffrey Pressnell, 13000 block Snake Road, Athens, drug trafficking

• Eugena Summers, 400 block Blooming Grove Road, Five Points, Tenn., possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Kenneth Warwick Sr., 900 block Coleman Circle, Talladega, converted statute

• Isaiah Whitworth, 15000 block Reid Road, Athens, two counts obstruction of governmental operations, third-degree burglary-residence-force

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- Costa sunglasses, Tiffany sunglasses, jewelry, $1,895, May 25, 12000 block Jessie Lane

• Harvest- store sign, value unknown, May 25, 14000 block East Limestone Road

• Tanner- catalytic converter, $1,000, May 17-26, 11000 block McMeans Blvd

• Athens- Acer Chromebook 315 laptop, $150, May 18-26, 18000 block Hwy 99

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Donny Clay Goode, 65, harassment

• Brandon Glen Peacock, 31, violation of a protection order

• Ryan Taylor Kincade, 32, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault

• Caleb Gavin Green, 21, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- assault third-degree

• Ryan Taylor Kincade, 32, third-degree domestic violence, assault third-degree

• Leonel Velazquez Guiterrez, 19, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

