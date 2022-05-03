County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Christopher Adkins, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500
• Ashley Bracknell, 200 block Sundown Road, Wetumpka, driving while license suspended/revoked, reckless driving
• Moses Caudle, 1100 block Hidden Meadow Drive, Montgomery, two counts first-degree rape- force, first degree sodomy, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• Adam Holland, 16000 block Travertine Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Larry McWhorter Jr., 1600 block Ready Section Road, Toney, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Brandon Mitchell, 2800 block Rockhouse Road, Madison, resisting arrest, giving false identification to law, public intoxication- appears in public place, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Joshua Shelton, 22000 block Shelton Lane, Athens, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• Xavier Young, 3600 block Knollwood Drive, Huntsville, five counts attempted murder- unfounded, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, first-degree robbery, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, first-degree burglary- residence- force
• Immanuel Cowley, 1500 block US Hwy 72, Athens, two converted statutes
• Zachary Wilson, 2000 block Elkton Road, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest
• Savannah Yarbrough, 18000 block Menefee Road, Athens, driving under the influence (controlled)
• Tina Cohen, 100 block Hardy Street, second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2, harassment- simple assault
• Gerald Cook, Anderson, contempt of court, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Demetrice Malone, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1,499
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Elkmont- catalytic converter, $1,000, April 30, 13000 block Hatchery Road
• Athens- tail lights, $299, May 1-2, 16000 block Hampton Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Elizabeth Ann Perry, 48, failure to appear- second-degree possession of marijuana, opern container of alcohol in a vehicle, elude a police officer, resisting arrest
• Carlton Tyrone Clay, 51, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Caleb Gavin Green, 21, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence, driving while suspended
• Charles Haggermaker, 29, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3, two counts, no drivers license, operating vehicle without insurance, switched tag
• George Matthews, 48, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500
• Randall Brown Jr., 42, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Erik Dewayne Clark, 42, fourth-degree theft
• Erica Phillips, 34, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Terrence Roy, 31, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Jeffrey Ward, 58, driving under the influence (combined)
• Latoya Harris, 45, possession of controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- merchandise, $151.10, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- miscellaneous goods, $143.26, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- pink and black Jordans, red pair of Jordans, yellow pair of Jordans, blue pair of Jordans, black pair of Jordans, $900, Hobbs Street
