County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday through Monday.
• Jasinda Bush, 6000 block Prospect Road, Prospect, Tenn., three counts second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Melissa Fuller, 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, fraudulent use credit/debit card, second-degree burglary- residence- force
• Terry Green, 10000 block US Hwy 72, Athens, driving while license suspended /revoked, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance
• Dakari Hogan, 100 block Haven Ridge Road, Madison, four counts converted statute
• Jessi Ish, 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, Elkmont, second degree possession of marijuana, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Denise Ramirez, 28000 block Harvest Road, Toney, obstruction of governmental operations, interference with custody
• Christopher Shull, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, first-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- $2500 or more, distribution of a controlled substance, third-degree assault- aggravated assault- family
• Robert Vandermarkt, 100 block Bates Street, Athens, non-support- non-support- child
• Matthew Bailey, Athens, fourth-degree receiving stolen property- possessing stolen
• Konnor Edmonson, 27000 block Whitt Ellet Way, Ardmore, third-degree burglary- non-residence-force
• Jacob Goode, 6300 block Rose Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Sherrell Hollins-Love, 17000 block Lochaber Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Steven Kelley, 17000 block Red Hill Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, lane change without proper signal, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked
• Heather McCarty, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, possession of controlled substance, giving false identification to law, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
• Calvin Tolliver, Greer Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Nardia Warren, 17000 block Lochaber Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Jon Best, 6100 block Hale Drive, Huntsville, second-degree promote prison contraband- drug, first-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• Krishaun Clemons, Athens, public intoxication-appears in public place, third-degree assault- aggravated assault, resisting arrest- unfounded, obstruction of governmental operations
• Jason Heddy, 300 block Old Overton Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief 2
• Danny McCown, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Brian Peak, 1000 block Dripping Springs Road, Cullman, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Pablo Reyes, 300 block Berkley Drive, Madison, Tenn., driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday through Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday through Monday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday through Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.