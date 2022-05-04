County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Johnny Jordan, 3700 block 7th Ave SW, Huntsville, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Brandon McGee, 19000 block Sandlin Road, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Charles Turner, 13000 block Buddy Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 1990 white Honda Accord, April 27-May 2, 14000 block Bell Road
• Athens- green John Deere Gator, $5,000, April 23- May 2, 9700 block Hwy 72
• Athens- car tag, May 1-2, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road
• Elkmont- catalytic converter, $500, May 2, 25000 block Hwy 99
• Athens- blue tooth, tv and air compressor, $2,000, May 2, 17000 block Andrews Street
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Erik Dewayne Clark, 42, fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass
• Toshiba Shardae Sykes, 28, fourth-degree theft of property
• Robert Calvin Fleming Jr., 65, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jamie Sue Wilbanks, 33, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- merchandise, $116.82, 1000 block US Hwy 72
