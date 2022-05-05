County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Nathan Adams, 1500 block Coleman Ave., Athens, third-degree theft of lost property, $500 to $1,499
• Jeremy Best, 4900 block Wall Triana, Madison, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault-aggravated assault- family
• James Burrus III, 8200 block East Limestone Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Daniel Connolly, 8200 block 2nd Avenue, Birmingham, first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Felipe Lopez, 11000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, two counts contempt of court- failing to appear traffic, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Cassie McNairy, 12000 block McNairy Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Kevin Parker, 100 block Thomas Street, Athens, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
• Thomas Pessoney, 13000 block Virginia Court, Madison, harassment-domestic violence-harassment
• Danny Robinson, 6800 block Hwy 64, Lexington, Ala., driving while license suspended/revoked
• Ginger Schrimsher, 1800 block Nick Davis Road, Harvest, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Jackie Watkins, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, public intoxication-appears in public place
• Jamie Wilbanks, 6700 block Mooresville Road, Belle Mina, possession of controlled substance
• Tyann Williams, 8200 block 2nd Avenue, Birmingham, first-degree criminal mishief
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Elkmont- unknown goods, $200, May 3, 25000 block Hwy 127
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Vivian Diana Crutcher, 51, menacing
• Joshua James Montgomery, 34, attempting to elude a police officer
• Ines Crisoforo Rivera Diaz, 48 public intoxication
• Brandon Tyrone Lane, 37, failure to appear- driving while suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Motorola Moto G Pure cell phone, $89, US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- LG Phone, $50, Windscape Drive
