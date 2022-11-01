Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Dustin Berzett, 200 block Flint River Drive, New Market, second-degree theft of property- $1,500 to $2,500, unauthorized use of auto- no-force

• Cassandra Ezell, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, failure to register vehicle

• Anthony Shepard, 1400 block County Lake Road, Gurley, four counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

• Shadow Adams, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, interference with custody

• Matthew Bird, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, Athens, throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle

• James Dodson Jr., 400 block Capshaw Road, Madison, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest

• Krystal Hicks, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

• Jesse Johnson, 100 block Wandering Lane, Harvest, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving

• Brett McKellar, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

• Christopher Qualls, 400 block Capshaw Road, Madison, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Elkmont- six CB radios, six checkbooks, misc. items, paperwork, Oct. 22-29, $1200, 24000 block Elkton Road

• Athens- US currency, Oct. 28-29, $500, 19000 block Airfield Street

• Toney- black 1996 Chevy S10 truck, Oct. 1-30, unknown value, 27000 block Saddle Trail

• Madison- black 2017 Ford F250 truck, Oct. 29-30, $40,000, 3000 block Towe Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Sherman J Craft, 48, driving under the influence

• Tonya S Galusha, 49, fourth-degree theft of property

• Griselda Bailon Carranza, 33, theft of property

• Ashley Nicole Taymon , 36, first degree theft of property, four counts identity theft

• Tomas Tzep Ordonez, 38, driving under the influence

• Jordan Keuntae James Scott, 20, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

• Larhonda Roshae Malone, 37, driving under the influence

• Miles Andrew Craig II, 27, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Labrent Marques Farrar, 33, trafficking methamphetamine

• Alicea Banks Hayes, 42, driving under the influence

• Morgan Hannah Pierce, 24, unlawful possession of controlled substance

• Maria Lizbeth Chaves, 39, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Consuelo Lemans Pryor, 51, driving under the influence

• Christopher Mark Johnson, 37, public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- merchandise, $188.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- consumable goods, $35.47, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise, $35.35, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- consumable goods, $47.23, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- Prozac, tools, five knives, $235, 700 block Westmoreland Ave.

• Athens- merchandise, $176.41, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise, $84.39, 1000 block US Hwy 72

