County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Zachary Baker, 1200 block Finger Lake Way, Elkmont, three counts contempt of court- failure to appear traffic, failure to register vehicle
• Mary Beard, 24000 block Sardis Springs Road, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Christopher Chaney, 100 block Watts, Falkville, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• George Ezell, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief
• David Harrison Jr., 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Joseph Mitchell, 1000 block Washington Street, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection order
• Daniel Ransom, 200 block Gordon Drive, driving under the influence (alcohol), improper lane usage
• Veronica Wise, Higgins Court, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Toney, clothing, chess set, misc. paperwork, Nov. 7-8, $6,000, 22000 block Concord Road
• Athens- silver 2016 Chevy Malibu, Sept. 1- Nov. 8, $7,500, 16000 block Buckskin Drive
• Tanner- Gatorade, black leggings, Hostess cake, Sprite, and water, Nov. 8, $14.70, 20000 block Swanner Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Constance Champagne Starr Freeman, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- BMX bicycle, $100, 100 block Swan Creek
