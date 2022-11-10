Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Zachary Baker, 1200 block Finger Lake Way, Elkmont, three counts contempt of court- failure to appear traffic, failure to register vehicle

• Mary Beard, 24000 block Sardis Springs Road, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

• Christopher Chaney, 100 block Watts, Falkville, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• George Ezell, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief

• David Harrison Jr., 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• Joseph Mitchell, 1000 block Washington Street, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection order

• Daniel Ransom, 200 block Gordon Drive, driving under the influence (alcohol), improper lane usage

• Veronica Wise, Higgins Court, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Toney, clothing, chess set, misc. paperwork, Nov. 7-8, $6,000, 22000 block Concord Road

• Athens- silver 2016 Chevy Malibu, Sept. 1- Nov. 8, $7,500, 16000 block Buckskin Drive

• Tanner- Gatorade, black leggings, Hostess cake, Sprite, and water, Nov. 8, $14.70, 20000 block Swanner Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Constance Champagne Starr Freeman, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- BMX bicycle, $100, 100 block Swan Creek

