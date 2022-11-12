County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Carl Clinard, 15000 block Reid Road, Athens, open container- alcohol in vehicle
• Matthew Draper, 1100 block James Ave., Courtland, Ala., driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Christopher Hamm, 29000 block McKee Road, Toney, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance
• Tammy Hand, 23000 block E. Clearmont Drive, Elkmont, harassment- harassment-intimidation, practicing medicine or osteopathy without license, distribution of controlled substance
• Justin Hardaway, 26000 block Red Hill Hollow Road, Elkmont, third-degree robbery
• Silus Harris III, 1700 block Laverne Drive, Huntsville, firearms license required, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• Megan Hodge, 25000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Zachary Houston, 19000 block Moyers Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Tyreece Love, 6000 block Sandra Blvd., Huntsville, firearms license required, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• Sadariaun Martin, 2800 block Penland Ave NW, Huntsville, firearms license required, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• Justin Robinson, 2100 block Stanford St., Athens, nine counts second-degree theft- theft- grand jury arrest warrant, ten counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more
• Darius Stewart, 500 block Henry Drive, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous- less than $500, fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500
• Kevin Boldin, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, three counts possession of controlled substance, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
• Vinson Caldwell, 700 block Westview Street, Athens, five counts criminal littering, menacing
• Jorge Del-Rio, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Lakesha Dyer, 2700 block Garvin Road, Huntsville, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Dereon Greer, 2000 block Lindsay lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence – third-degree criminal mischief
• Justin Piper, 24000 block Bain Road, first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Josafat, Romero, 300 block Deer Springs, Hartselle, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- 2011 Lincoln MKT, 2009 Chevy Equinox, Sept. 8-Nov. 9, $10,000, 17000 block Shadow Wood Lane
• Athens- Chime debit card, black Alcatel cell phone, Nov. 8-9, $100, 11000 block Nancy Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Constance Champagne Starr Freeman, 38, fourth-degree theft of property
• Ruth Ann Puckett, 57, fourth-degree theft of property
• Nicole Readawn Nance, 19, fourth-degree theft of property
• Leah Mae Bucher, 19, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- merchandise, $172.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72
