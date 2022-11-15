County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Shawn Ingram. 23000 block Miller Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3-simple
• Patrick Medley, 25000 block Smithfield Road, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Matthew Rush, 13000 block Shelly Drive, Madison, attempting to elude a police officer
• Darius Stewart, 500 block Henry Drive, two counts speeding, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, no drivers license, fourth-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous, less than $500
• Brett Williams, 16000 block Fantasia Way, Athens, other agency warrant
• Jason Williams, 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Tyler Clay, 3200 block Old Chisolm Road, Florence, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Leslie Defoe, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• James McGee, 17000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation, possession of controlled substance
• Shawn Parmley, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple, driving while license suspended/revoked, drivers license- not in possession
• Michael Staggs, 19000 block High School Road, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Ernest Wilkerson, 700 block Yarbrough Road, Harvest, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, switched tag, operating vehicle without insurance
• Dallas Holloway, Athens, first-degree sexual abuse
• Joseph Nix, 4200 block County Road 76, Rogersville, converted statute
• Steven Williams, 900 block County Road 547, Rogersville, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Chakeira Willingham, 3000 block Woodway Drive, Huntsville, public intoxication- appears in public place
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- 4 x 3 garden cart, Nov. 8-10, $300, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road
• Tanner- two bottles of Tide detergent, Nov. 12, $30, 20000 block Swanner Road
• Madison- US currency, Nov. 12, $500, 25000 block Mahalo Circle
• Athens- nine boxes of flooring, Nov. 8-13, $1,000, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• Madison- APG cash register, US currency, Nov. 14, $25, 30000 block Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Dereon Jamil Green, 29, bond revocation- third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief
• Jimmy Joe Green, 30, fourth-degree theft of property
• Michael Ray Williams, 63, fourth-degree theft of property
• Luke Jackson Barnes, 38, driving under the influence
• Loretta Gentry, 54, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- merchandise, $78.73, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Orion cooler, $300, 21000 block Silver Oaks Circle
• Athens- merchandise, $86.76, 1000 block US Hwy 72
