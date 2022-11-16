County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Hali Long, 1800 block County Road 30, Scottsboro, leaving the scene of an accident
• Elese Wolverton, 200 block Jones Road, Taft, Tenn., driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Madison- jewelry, 20 piece silver dining set, Vizio TV, Apple iPad, pink Fit Bit watch, gallon of Jack Daniels whiskey, coins, LG TV, Nov. 9-14, $43,580, 29000 block Powell Road
• Athens- medications, Nov. 13-14, unknown value, 16000 block American Way
• Tanner- white 1998 Pontiac Gand Prix, Oct. 19- Nov. 14, $1,500, I65 north of Bibb Garrett Road
• Lester- Stihl chainsaw, Poulan chainsaw, Nov. 11-14, $600, 10000 block Craig Chapel Road
• Athens- iphone, keys, Nov. 14, unknown value, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Kevin Dewayne Boldin, 54, fourth-degree theft of property
• Tywan Martice Jones, 27, reckless endangerment, discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, two counts discharging firearm into unoccupied vehicle
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- merchandise, $216.50, 17000 block US Hwy 72 W
• Athens- merchandise, $110.04, 1000 block US Hwy 72
