County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jeffrey Carter, 900 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, SORNA violation, three counts drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance
• Bradley Ray, 100 block Sycamore Place, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Mavin Rodgers, 600 block Campbell Road, Grant, Ala., possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Mary Wiggins, 20000 block Sandlin Road, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance
• Madison Estes, 200 block Henry Taylor Road, New Market, Ala., unauthorized use of auto- no force
• Ashley Gatlin, 28000 block Monte Way, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, promote prison contraband 2- drugs, second-degree escape
• Jimmy Green, 13000 block Monarch Way, Athens, fourth-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- less than $500
• Charles King, 19000 block Clem Acres, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Randy Kyle, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, giving false identification
• John McCoy, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• Stephen McMeans, 25000 block Summerwood Drive, Madison, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• Sharde Phillips, 700 block 5th Ave., Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less
• Stephanie Young, 1400 block Balch Road, Madison, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Elkmont- Dewalt power tools, two trailer hitches, Nov. 15-16, $600, 17000 block Coffman Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• William Gregory Jamal Thatch, 26, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Christianne Danielle Duff, 20, fourth-degree theft of property
• Rohn Everett Pruett, 68, fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- merchandise, $289.10, 17000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- bicycle, $100, 900 block E. Hobbs Street
• Athens- Honda generator, $302, 1100 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $48.65, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- vehicle, $200, 200 block Southwind Drive
• Athens- merchandise, $47.17, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $102.38, 1000 block US Hwy 72
