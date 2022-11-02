County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Jordan Adams, 1000 block Sandlin Cemetery Road, Athens, non-support- child
• Daniel Guess, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, Toney, twenty counts stolen property- purchase without verifiable
• Raymond Kerwin, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, six counts third-degree forgery- counterfeiting, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Ashlyn Nelson, 600 block Clearview Street, Decatur, possession of controlled substance
• Zachery Proctor, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, harassment- harassment/intimidation
• Daniel Vickers Jr., 600 block US Hwy 31, Athens, SORNA violation
• Ryan White, 18000 block Bream Bluff, Athens, non-support- child
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Tonya S. Galusha, 49, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- merchandise, $30.47, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- electronics, $300, 600 block N US Hwy 31
• Athens- bathroom fixture, $300, 600 block S Jefferson St.
• Athens- merchandise, $19.66, 1000 block US Hwy 72
