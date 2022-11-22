County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Leslie Defoe, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
• Nathan Harville, 13000 block New Cut Road, distribution of controlled substance
• William Little, 1200 block Cloverdale Ave., Decatur, giving false identification to law enforcement, obstruction of governmental operations, obstructing justice using a false identity
• Jerry Long, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Geremy Peterson, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, two counts reckless endangerment
• Kiara Bridgeforth, 200 block Southwind Drive, Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
• Brandon Lewis, 2200 block Windscape Drive, Athens, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, interference with a domestic violence
• Jamar Martindale, 18000 block Cave Branch Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Jesse Meadows, 28000 block Shannon Drive, Ardmore, fourth-degree theft by deception-swindle- less than $500
• Akia Siniard, 100 block Royal Drive, Madison, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Aisha Ayers, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, obstruction of governmental operations
• Shawn Richardson, 22000 block Holt Road, Athens, harassing communications
• Tamara Smith, 1700 block Hobbs Street, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, resisting arrest, two counts disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Kaythren Stutts, 16000 block Parker Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- reckless
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Ardmore- two Bosh air guns, Bosh staple gun, sander, jig saw, Nov. 17-18, $408, 29000 block Mooresville Road
• Athens- Sky Point game camera, Nov. 14-18, $300, 24000 block Wagon Trail
• Athens- The Party Pro 2000 karaoke machine, Nov. 18, $250, 1900 block Airfield Street
• Athens- green 2001 Honda Accord, Nov. 19, $1,000, 15000 block Ham Road
• Athens- car tag, Nov. 15-19, $45.27, Hwy 72 and Seven Mile Post Road
• Athens- package of clothing from American Eagle, Nov. 18-20, $550, 21000 block Holt Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Hannah Lindsey Bennett, 33, fourth-degree theft of property
• Harold Fitzgerald Fraser, 57, third-degree possession of forged instrument
• Stephanie Jewel Franklin, 42, third-degree possession of forged instrument
• Tonya Shernique Watkins, 53, fourth-degree theft of property
• Kailey Scott Butler, 31, public intoxication
• Rohn Everett Pruitt, 68, third-degree criminal trespass
• Jason Elliott Poole, 47, third-degree domestic violence
• Heather Leann McCombs, 26, third-degree domestic violence
• Darrien Dewayne Graham, 28, third-degree domestic violence
• Ashley Marcilla Matthews, 28, third-degree domestic violence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- merchandise, $0.01, 17000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $100.25, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $232.95, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- US currency, $505.95, 1500 block W Market Street
• Athens- merchandise, $90.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $162.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $109.25, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $49.58, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $272.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72
