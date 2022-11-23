Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Brian Amerson, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• Kenneth Cantrell II, Old Lincoln Road, Fayettville, Tenn., converted statute

• Kala Lamb, 21000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- Marlin 3AW 30/30 rifle, July 1- Nov. 21, 16000 block Zehner Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 42, theft of property, two counts driving while license suspended, operating vehicle without insurance

• Harold Fitzgerald Fraser, 57, fourth-degree theft of property, driving while license revoked

• Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, two counts discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault

• Tyreek Dandre Lassie, 25, driving while license suspended

• Jessie Allan Pugh, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you