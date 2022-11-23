County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Brian Amerson, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Kenneth Cantrell II, Old Lincoln Road, Fayettville, Tenn., converted statute
• Kala Lamb, 21000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- Marlin 3AW 30/30 rifle, July 1- Nov. 21, 16000 block Zehner Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 42, theft of property, two counts driving while license suspended, operating vehicle without insurance
• Harold Fitzgerald Fraser, 57, fourth-degree theft of property, driving while license revoked
• Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, two counts discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault
• Tyreek Dandre Lassie, 25, driving while license suspended
• Jessie Allan Pugh, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
