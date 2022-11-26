County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday- Friday.
• Jeremy Adams, Tanner, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Jeffrey Carter, 900 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, drug trafficking
• John Gately, 11000 block Vivian Drive, Huntsville, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
• Leigh Haggenmaker, 100 block Berry Road, Somerville, converted statute
• Edward Phillips, 16000 block Davis Lane, Elkmont, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Cederick White, 500 block Hine Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Christopher Bolan, 26000 block Henderson Road, Madison, destruction of property by prisoner
• Matthew Brummitt, 28000 block West Limestone School, Lester, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, reckless driving, attempt to elude by any means, three counts converted statute
• Elizabeth Clem, 1200 block County Road 1727, Holly Pond, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct
• Robert Curtis, 200 block McGough Blvd., Florence, second-degree possession of marijuana, public intoxication, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Loney Davis, 21000 block Cottonbelt Road, Athens, second-degree assault
• Eric Meadows, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- no-force, third-degree theft- miscellaneous- $500 to $1,499, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Jonathan Selock, 4800 block Prospect Elkton Road, Prospect, Tenn., public intoxication, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Catherine Tucker, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, 38 counts converted statute
• Shawna Chambers, 11000 block Cowford Road, Athens, public intoxication, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, resisting arrest
• Christopher Hernandez, 16000 block American Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday- Friday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday- Friday
• Ashlee Marie Koutnik, 33, fourth-degree theft of property
• James Houston Melton, 38, third-degree criminal trespass
• Kenneth Khesahn Harvey, 23, three counts failure to appear drivers license suspended, run red light
• Gregorio Ruiz Soriano, 45, public intoxication
• Tiffany M Clark, 28, failure to appear- driving under the influence, stopped on highway
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday- Friday.
• Athens- store merchandise, $98.88, 1000 block US Hwy 72
