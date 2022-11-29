County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Sterling Bradford, 7500 block Addison Drive, Huntsville, converted statute
• Cortney Smith, 100 block Buckskin Court, Harvest, converted statute
• Jesse Turner, 600 block Woodridge Drive, Athens, public intoxication
• Korey Clemmons, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Loney Davis, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• Michael Smith, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, non-support- child, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Michael Dickerson, 8600 block Snake Road, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Ronnie Gaither, 400 block Lockhart Road, Harvest, seven counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Mark Hardy, 12000 block Copperfield Lane, Madison, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Rickie Jarvis, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, truancy
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- nail gun, Snap on tools, socket set, torch set, Oct. 22- Nov. 22, $3,150, 94000 block Snake Road
• Athens- tools, Nov. 21-22, $200, 12000 block Cambridge Lane
• Athens- keys, Nov. 11-14, $550, 18000 block Oakdale Road
• Tanner, tires and rims, two boxes of tools, Bearcat generator, 3-ton jack, air compressor, Vizio TV, Milwaukee light, two weed eaters, hedge trimmers, leaf blower, Ryobi drill, chainsaw, paper to a Lincoln Town car, car battery, yellow utility trailer, Nov. 23, $1,000, 6000 block Mooresville Road
• Madison- Amazon package, Nov. 24, $30, 25000 block Emma Kate Lane
• Athens- Harley Davidson motorcycle, Nov. 19-20, $5,000, 25000 block Stinnett Hollow Road
• Athens- vise, Insignia sound bar, Westinghouse tv, Sony speaker, Snap On battery charger, ONM battery pack, car radio, tools, wood tray, Nov. 26, $350, 14000 block Grubbs Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Robert Dain Joines, 41, first-degree theft of property
• Emanuel Bahena Perez, 25, menacing
• Marvin Christopher Sledge, 41, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree criminal mischief
• Tommy Oneal Mason, 56, third-degree criminal trespass
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- merchandise, $112.63, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- wallet and contents, $180, 300 block US Hwy 31
• Athens- consumable goods, $49.24, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Grand Sport tire 245/35ZR20, $135, 900 block Beech Street
• Athens- 14’ foot home made trailer, license plate, $2,420, North Houston Street
• Athens- merchandise, $26.47, 1000 block US Hwy 72
