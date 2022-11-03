County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Christopher Adams, 11000 block Shaw Road, Athens, five counts third-degree burglary- residence- force, identity theft
• Dustin Berzett, 200 block Flint River Drive, New Market, third-degree promote prison contraband
• Robert Blanchard, 1200 block Cain Drive, Athens, two counts third-degree burglary- residence- force
• April Boyett, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Paige Carter, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace
• Tiffany Casner, 1300 block Choate Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jennifer Chambers, 14000 block Quinn Road, converted statute
• Maria Chavez, 800 block 2nd Avenue, Athens, second-degree assault
• Tervarius Horton, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude by any means
• Mederic Jefferson, 18000 block N. Jefferson Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, first-degree receiving stolen property
• John Patterson, 13000 block Monarch Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Christopher Thomas, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- title to vehicle, Marlen SR-22 .22 rifle, Snap On tools, Daytona creeper, gecko, Natco head lamp, tool box, Snap On pry bars, Oct. 29, $3,270, 16000 block American Way
• Athens- Smith & Wesson 40-5.33 40 cal. pistol, Oct. 31, $550, 18000 block Hightower Road
• Athens- white 2004 Chevy Colorado, Oct. 31, $5,000, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• Madison- US currency and credit cards, Nov. 1, $100, 3000 block Rockhouse Road
• Madison- red suitcase, baseball cards, car radio, 10 fishing poles, car title, Oct. 23- Nov. 1, $4,000, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
• Madison- red 2022 Chevy Blazer, Nov. 2, $3,000, 2000 block Towe Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Casey Elizabeth Johnson, 32, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Donny Clay Goode, 65, harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- gasoline, $44, 1100 block West Market Street
• Athens- alcohol, $97.79, 200 block US Hwy 72 W
