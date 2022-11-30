County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Edward Brown, 3100 block California Street, Gadsden, second-degree assault
• Tommy Brown, 20000 block Friendship way, Athens, second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500, two counts third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Kailey Butler, 1000 block Washington Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault three- simple, third-degree domestic violence-third degree criminal mischief, torture/willful abuse of a child- family
• Robert Joines, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, Athens, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, speeding
• Michael Morris, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, distribution of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict, second-degree possession of marijuana, switched tag
• Ricky Yates, 15000 block Reid Road, Athens, two counts violation of a domestic violence order, first- degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- black utility trailer, Nov. 26-28, $2,000, 27000 block Nick Davis Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Lauren Danielle Raibley, 28, theft of property
• Kenneth Eugene Vinyard, 52, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- John Deere 835M, chain-link fence, $30,716.74, 100 block US Hwy 31 S
• Athens- merchandise, $137.36, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Mike’s Harder Spiked Lemonade, $3.06, 800 block S Jefferson Street
