Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• George Ezell, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Christopher Gibbs, 4200 block Brooke Ave., Gadsden, two counts possession of pistol by a drunk/addict, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing, possession of controlled substance

• Keone Hope, 900 block Roll Tide Lane, Huntsville, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, violation of a domestic violence order

• Nissa Upton, 16000 block American Way, Athens, truancy

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Harvest- two pairs Alexander McQueen shoes, three pairs of Nike shoes, boots, TCL TV, Nov. 6, $1,875, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

• Athens- cedar log, Nov. 6, $320, 18000 block Wells Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Robin Marie Hartleben, 31, fourth-degree theft of property

• Jessica Marie Dewberry, 43, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- merchandise, $54.99, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you