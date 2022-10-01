County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jennifer Broderick, 27000 block Kim Drive, Harvest, harassment-harassment/intimidation
• Torey Brooks, 100 block E. Sanderfer Road, Athens, second-degree assault
• James Clemons, 18000 block Baker Hill Road, Athens, attempt to commit crime
• Homer Hovis, 27000 block Batrumville Road, Toney, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• Tony Lamar, 1200 block Henry drive, Athens, first-degree robbery
• Nicholas Love, 10000 block Mayberry Road, Tanner, theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500, non-support-child
• Jordan Miller, 20000 block Holt Road, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, third-degree assault- simple assault
• Seth Robinson, 18000 block Sulphur Creek Drive, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Jeremy Adams, Tanner, possession of a controlled substance
• Spencer Alred, 15000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Christina Bolding, 700 block Bethel Church Road, Leighton, Ala., conditional release violation
• Sophie Crumby, 2300 block Hammonds Ave NW, Huntsville, driving under the influence (combined)
• Michael Green, 12000 block New Cut Road, Athens, forgery- circulating illegal paper money
• Robert Hamer, 300 block Buffalo Creek Drive, Toney, second-degree assault
• Robin Harrison, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less that $500
• Brandon Hughes, 24000 block Ben Stanford Road, Athens. First-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• David Mitchell, 24000 block McClung Lane, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Camry Reed, 2400 block Gaslight Place, Decatur, first-degree theft of property- over $2,500
• Jesue Yslas, 19000 block Carey Road, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Tanner- air unit, cast iron pans, crockery sets, misc. items, Sept. 28, $1,650, 6000 block Mooresville Road
• Ardmore- US currency, Sept. 26-29, $4,200, 28000 block Old Scrouge Rd.
• Athens- transmission, two catalytic converters, rims and tires, Sept. 29, 14000 block Blackburn Rd.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Angie Lynn Davis, 45, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Amber Mae Nicole Bush, 38, failure to appear- giving false name to law enforcement
• Emily Nicole Oswald, 26, failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• Bryan Todd McLeod Swanner, 23, failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• Jeremy Odhiambo, 28, public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- eight shot revolver, $300, 700 block 5th Avenue
• Athens- money and earrings, $2,500, 500 block Wickerberry Way
