Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Monique Yslas, 19000 block Carey Road, Athens, rendering false alarm

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- Huffy bicycle, Oct. 6-7, $60, 17000 block Crosskey Road

• Athens- Dewalt grinder, Dewalt, saw, Dremel drill, Oct. 7, $320, 19000 block Easterferry Road

• Athens- Lonewolf black 8X16 utility trailer, Sept. 29- unk., $2,500, 9400 block Snake Road

• Athens- Xbox gaming system, LG tv, Rocu tv, Element tv, Oct. 5-7, $2,240, 14000 block Deb Drive

• Lester- 2002 black Toyota Tacoma, Oct. 8, $1,200, 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road

• Madison- orange 5X8 utility trailer, Oct. 6, $400, 13000 block Brian Hill Road

• Athens- purse, wallet, checks, US currency, medications. Google Pixel 6 cell phone, Samsung A12 cell phone, AT&T Alcatel tablet, Oct. 10, $1,130, 15000 block Joseph Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Rhonda Jo Taylor Trisch, 61, fourth-degree theft of property

• Anita Gayle Roberts, 42, fourth-degree theft of property

• Betty Lee Bloeman, 48, fourth-degree theft of property

• Malachi Jabari Solomon-Love, 20, fraudulent use of credit/debit card

• Torrance Cashard Bailey Jr., 22, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- Nintendo Switch, $1,200, 1400 block 7th Avenue

• Athens- miscellaneous items, $91.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- Apple iphone 13 Pro Alpine green with clear case, $1,100, 600 block US Hwy 72

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you