County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Monique Yslas, 19000 block Carey Road, Athens, rendering false alarm
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- Huffy bicycle, Oct. 6-7, $60, 17000 block Crosskey Road
• Athens- Dewalt grinder, Dewalt, saw, Dremel drill, Oct. 7, $320, 19000 block Easterferry Road
• Athens- Lonewolf black 8X16 utility trailer, Sept. 29- unk., $2,500, 9400 block Snake Road
• Athens- Xbox gaming system, LG tv, Rocu tv, Element tv, Oct. 5-7, $2,240, 14000 block Deb Drive
• Lester- 2002 black Toyota Tacoma, Oct. 8, $1,200, 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road
• Madison- orange 5X8 utility trailer, Oct. 6, $400, 13000 block Brian Hill Road
• Athens- purse, wallet, checks, US currency, medications. Google Pixel 6 cell phone, Samsung A12 cell phone, AT&T Alcatel tablet, Oct. 10, $1,130, 15000 block Joseph Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Rhonda Jo Taylor Trisch, 61, fourth-degree theft of property
• Anita Gayle Roberts, 42, fourth-degree theft of property
• Betty Lee Bloeman, 48, fourth-degree theft of property
• Malachi Jabari Solomon-Love, 20, fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• Torrance Cashard Bailey Jr., 22, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- Nintendo Switch, $1,200, 1400 block 7th Avenue
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $91.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Apple iphone 13 Pro Alpine green with clear case, $1,100, 600 block US Hwy 72
