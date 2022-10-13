Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• James Carwile, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, Athens, third-degree burglary, non-residence- no force

• Danny Cobb, 21000 block Myers Road, Athens, SORNA violation

• Clinton Downs, 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, converted statute

• Faith Holmes, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft- less than $500

• William Kyle, 1400 block Blackburn Road, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- two Stihl chainsaws, trimmers and other lawn equipment, Oct. 10-11, $2,500, 19000 block Hwy 127

• Athens- US currency, Aug. 31- Oct. 11, $1,275, 14000 block Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Tonya Shernique Watkins, 53, resisting arrest, attempt to elude, failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia

• Donnie Eugene Collier, 68, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

• Lauren Nicole Gatlin, 35, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

• Betty Gene Stanford, 57, fourth-degree theft of property

• Byron Christian Dubose, 37, possession of a controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- consumable goods, $228.80, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- Sony PS5, $2,729.22, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

