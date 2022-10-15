County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Stephanie Anderson, Bledsoe Road, Athens, loitering
• Verna Bass, 400 block Hines Street, Athens, loitering
• Mary Beard, 24000 block Sardis Springs Road, Athens, loitering-vagrancy
• Christine Chaffee, 26000 block 1st Street, Ardmore, first-degree theft- auto theft
• Donnie Collier, Hwy 72, Athens, loitering- vagrancy, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Byron Dubose, 20000 block Juniper Pvt. Circle, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500
• Lauren Gatlin, 300 block Coman Street, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass- domestic violence, giving false identification to law enforcement
• Charlie Holman Sr., 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, loitering- curfew violation- juveniles
• Amber Lawson, 100 block Hickory Street, Athens, loitering, distribution of a controlled substance
• Rachel Lovett, 1800 14th Street, Athens, loitering- vagrancy
• Montez Robertson, 1600 block Douthit Street, Decatur, loitering
• Donald Stinnett, 1700 block Hine Street, Athens, loitering
• Brenda Wiggins, 22000 block Pepper Road, Athens, loitering
• Charles Yarbrough, 1800 block 14th Street, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun
• Danny Cobb Jr., 21000 block Meyers Road, Athens, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance
• Jonathan Dugger, 17000 block Sneed Street, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Bella Fuller, 100 block Canyon Drive, Madison, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of controlled substance
• Brenda Lucas, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Zachary Purnell, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jennifer Swanner, 23000 block Black Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Elkmont- cast iron stew pot, various amounts of ammo, two ViperSummit tree stands, seven Miller High Life mirrors, Sept. 9- Oct. 8, $3,000, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
• Athens- Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, Oct. 10-13, $300, 27000 block Copeland Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Avery Tyler Farmer, 26, harassing communications
• Samuel Wayne Robinson, 21, second degree criminal mischief
• Andrew Strasser Scott, 32, fourth degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- consumable goods, $3, 1200 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- money, $20.70, 700 block 5th Avenue
