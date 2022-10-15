Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Stephanie Anderson, Bledsoe Road, Athens, loitering

• Verna Bass, 400 block Hines Street, Athens, loitering

• Mary Beard, 24000 block Sardis Springs Road, Athens, loitering-vagrancy

• Christine Chaffee, 26000 block 1st Street, Ardmore, first-degree theft- auto theft

• Donnie Collier, Hwy 72, Athens, loitering- vagrancy, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

• Byron Dubose, 20000 block Juniper Pvt. Circle, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500

• Lauren Gatlin, 300 block Coman Street, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass- domestic violence, giving false identification to law enforcement

• Charlie Holman Sr., 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, loitering- curfew violation- juveniles

• Amber Lawson, 100 block Hickory Street, Athens, loitering, distribution of a controlled substance

• Rachel Lovett, 1800 14th Street, Athens, loitering- vagrancy

• Montez Robertson, 1600 block Douthit Street, Decatur, loitering

• Donald Stinnett, 1700 block Hine Street, Athens, loitering

• Brenda Wiggins, 22000 block Pepper Road, Athens, loitering

• Charles Yarbrough, 1800 block 14th Street, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun

• Danny Cobb Jr., 21000 block Meyers Road, Athens, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance

• Jonathan Dugger, 17000 block Sneed Street, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Bella Fuller, 100 block Canyon Drive, Madison, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of controlled substance

• Brenda Lucas, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Zachary Purnell, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Jennifer Swanner, 23000 block Black Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Elkmont- cast iron stew pot, various amounts of ammo, two ViperSummit tree stands, seven Miller High Life mirrors, Sept. 9- Oct. 8, $3,000, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

• Athens- Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, Oct. 10-13, $300, 27000 block Copeland Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Avery Tyler Farmer, 26, harassing communications

• Samuel Wayne Robinson, 21, second degree criminal mischief

• Andrew Strasser Scott, 32, fourth degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- consumable goods, $3, 1200 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- money, $20.70, 700 block 5th Avenue

