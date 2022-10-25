Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Jonathan Barnes, 29000 block Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont, non-support- child

• Donny Goode, 900 block Beaty Street, Athens, three counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

• William Mitchell, 100 block Kentucky Ave., Florence, converted statute

• Gregorio Soriano, 800 block Henry Drive, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Ashlyn Nelson, 600 block Clearview Street, Decatur, sentenced from court

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- 1995 red GMC C1500 truck, Oct. 21, $10,000, 11000 block Friend Road

• Elkmont- lumber and propane gas, Oct. 6-23, $10,000, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• John David Vansteenis, 38, third-degree burglary

• Nicci Lynn Hills, 45, fourth-degree theft of property

• Monica Leshae Baker, 40, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Martha Leann Hughes, 39, probation revocation- DUI

• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

• Stephanie Breanne Hargrove, 36, fourth-degree theft of property

• Montrell Ellis McCann, 25, failure to appear- drivers license suspended

• Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, failure to appear- drivers license suspended

• Rodrick La’Neal Armstrong Jr., 21, DUI

• Jaylen Lavaris Gilbert, 19, domestic violence- menacing

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- cellphone, $250, 1400 block Malone Street

• Athens- US Currency, $1,500, 900 block Hobbs Street

• Athens- consumable goods, $394, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- consumable goods, $39, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- miscellaneous items, $74.30, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- four door with rear entry, $10,000, 100 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- 2012 Ford Explorer, $10,000, 100 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- other, $281.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72

