County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Quincy Benford, 1300 block Aston Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Percy Bradley, 400 block Washington Street, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence
• Quintel Chapman, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief 2, second-degree domestic violence- burglary 2
• Dusty Irby, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary-non-residence- force
• George Piersol, 2100 block River Haven Drive, Hoover, two counts public lewdness- exposure or lewd act, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Tonis Woods Jr., 27000 block Bankston Road, Ardmore, Tenn., possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Elkmont- orange 2012 Chevy Sonic, Aug. 14- Oct. 6, $7,561, Easterferry Road at river bridge
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Shyann Paige Stewart, 22, fourth-degree theft of property
• Steven Letroy McCurley, 40, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property, fraudulent use of debit/credit card
• Tangela Annette Suggs, 47, fourth-degree theft of property
• Autumn Grey Barnes, 22, fourth-degree theft of property
• John Benny McLin III, 39, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
