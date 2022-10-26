Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Quincy Benford, 1300 block Aston Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance

• Percy Bradley, 400 block Washington Street, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence

• Quintel Chapman, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief 2, second-degree domestic violence- burglary 2

• Dusty Irby, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary-non-residence- force

• George Piersol, 2100 block River Haven Drive, Hoover, two counts public lewdness- exposure or lewd act, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Tonis Woods Jr., 27000 block Bankston Road, Ardmore, Tenn., possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Elkmont- orange 2012 Chevy Sonic, Aug. 14- Oct. 6, $7,561, Easterferry Road at river bridge

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Shyann Paige Stewart, 22, fourth-degree theft of property

• Steven Letroy McCurley, 40, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property, fraudulent use of debit/credit card

• Tangela Annette Suggs, 47, fourth-degree theft of property

• Autumn Grey Barnes, 22, fourth-degree theft of property

• John Benny McLin III, 39, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

