Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Christopher Adams, 11000 block Shaw Rd., Athens, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

• Gary Clinard, 19000 block Clem Acres, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court

• Charles King, 19000 block Clem Acres, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• Brian McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, contempt of court, possession of controlled substance, three counts criminal possession of forged instrument

• Daniel Vickers Jr., 600 block US Hwy 31 S., Athens, SORNA violation

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Heritage .22 rifle, Winchester 21 shotgun, two SKS rifles, Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, Daniel Defense FAR-15 .223 rifle, Ruger 9mm pistol, Oct. 20-21, unknown value, 19000 block W Lake Circle

• Tanner- Milwaukee tools, Oct. 24-25, $15,000, 11000 block US Hwy 31

• Madison- six solar panels and tools, Oct. 16-25, $6,000, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Laura Kim Burleson, 39, theft of property

• Teresa Ann Franklin, 57, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Camry SE, $5,000, 14000 block Creek Lane

