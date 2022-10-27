County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Christopher Adams, 11000 block Shaw Rd., Athens, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• Gary Clinard, 19000 block Clem Acres, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court
• Charles King, 19000 block Clem Acres, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Brian McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, contempt of court, possession of controlled substance, three counts criminal possession of forged instrument
• Daniel Vickers Jr., 600 block US Hwy 31 S., Athens, SORNA violation
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Heritage .22 rifle, Winchester 21 shotgun, two SKS rifles, Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, Daniel Defense FAR-15 .223 rifle, Ruger 9mm pistol, Oct. 20-21, unknown value, 19000 block W Lake Circle
• Tanner- Milwaukee tools, Oct. 24-25, $15,000, 11000 block US Hwy 31
• Madison- six solar panels and tools, Oct. 16-25, $6,000, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Laura Kim Burleson, 39, theft of property
• Teresa Ann Franklin, 57, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Camry SE, $5,000, 14000 block Creek Lane
