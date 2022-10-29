County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Christopher Adams, 11000 block Shaw Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Jesus Ceja, 15000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, disorderly conduct- failure to obey a police officer, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer
• Codi Davis, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Guarionex Lopez, 6500 block Woods Lane, Huntsville, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years
• Zachery Proctor, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment-harassment
• Brian Bright, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Ryan Dohrmann, 1900 block Blake Bottom Road, Huntsville, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Douglas Green, 8200 Beachwood Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance
• Steven McCurley, 1600 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Brian McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• Belinda Ruf, 28000 block McKee Road, Toney, driving under the influence (other)
• Christopher Sutton, 700 block Irvin Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Madison- cash, Oct. 20-26, $721.87, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.
• Tanner- cash, Oct. 18-27, $2,500, 9000 block Settle Road
• Athens- Hisense 40 inch TV, Maytag dryer, keys, Oct. 26-27, $1,030, 18000 block Hwy 99
• Athens- paperwork and a shoeshine box, Oct. 27, $120, 8000 block Blue Springs Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Kristy Lynn Morris, 51, fourth-degree theft of property
• Amy Lynn Hartmann, 42, fourth-degree theft of property
• Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, four counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree theft of property
• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 36, change bills circulating as money
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- merchandise, $89.14, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- MD 20/20 Blue Raspberry 750ml, $5.99, 1200 block US Hwy 72
