Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Christopher Adams, 11000 block Shaw Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• Jesus Ceja, 15000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, disorderly conduct- failure to obey a police officer, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer

• Codi Davis, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• Guarionex Lopez, 6500 block Woods Lane, Huntsville, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years

• Zachery Proctor, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment-harassment

• Brian Bright, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Ryan Dohrmann, 1900 block Blake Bottom Road, Huntsville, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• Douglas Green, 8200 Beachwood Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance

• Steven McCurley, 1600 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

• Brian McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary- residence- force

• Belinda Ruf, 28000 block McKee Road, Toney, driving under the influence (other)

• Christopher Sutton, 700 block Irvin Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Madison- cash, Oct. 20-26, $721.87, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.

• Tanner- cash, Oct. 18-27, $2,500, 9000 block Settle Road

• Athens- Hisense 40 inch TV, Maytag dryer, keys, Oct. 26-27, $1,030, 18000 block Hwy 99

• Athens- paperwork and a shoeshine box, Oct. 27, $120, 8000 block Blue Springs Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Kristy Lynn Morris, 51, fourth-degree theft of property

• Amy Lynn Hartmann, 42, fourth-degree theft of property

• Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, four counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree theft of property

• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 36, change bills circulating as money

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- merchandise, $89.14, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- MD 20/20 Blue Raspberry 750ml, $5.99, 1200 block US Hwy 72

