County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• James Bentley, 10000 block Paradise Shores, Athens, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years
• Matthew Bird, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means
• Heather Colwell, 400 block Sanders Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Sophie Crumby, 2300 block Hammonds Ave NW, Huntsville, first-degree receiving stolen property, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Kayla Meagher, 500 block County Road 89, Rogersville, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking
• Amber Roberson, 20000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Bruce Roden II, Shepards Fold, Harvest, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• William Thomas, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Athens, violation of a domestic violence order
• Tommy Tooley, Sneed Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 2021 UTLC 24ft white enclosed trailer, Yamaha red ATV, Craftsman black generator, white Ford Mustang, Oct. 3, $137,100, 14000 block Bledsoe Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 37, public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- merchandise, $107.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Air Pods, $230, 100 block US Hwy 31 N
• Athens- keys, unknown value, 300 block Vine Street
