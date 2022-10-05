Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• James Bentley, 10000 block Paradise Shores, Athens, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years

• Matthew Bird, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means

• Heather Colwell, 400 block Sanders Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance

• Sophie Crumby, 2300 block Hammonds Ave NW, Huntsville, first-degree receiving stolen property, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• Kayla Meagher, 500 block County Road 89, Rogersville, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking

• Amber Roberson, 20000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, fourth-degree theft

• Bruce Roden II, Shepards Fold, Harvest, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• William Thomas, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Athens, violation of a domestic violence order

• Tommy Tooley, Sneed Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- 2021 UTLC 24ft white enclosed trailer, Yamaha red ATV, Craftsman black generator, white Ford Mustang, Oct. 3, $137,100, 14000 block Bledsoe Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 37, public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- merchandise, $107.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- Air Pods, $230, 100 block US Hwy 31 N

• Athens- keys, unknown value, 300 block Vine Street

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you