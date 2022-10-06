County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• William Britton, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkmont, driving under the influence
• Kevin Ivey, 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
• Anthony Lewis, 1500 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, attempt to commit crime, third-degree domestic violence- assault three- simple
• Grayson Thomas, 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Corey White, 500 block Beaty Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Kubota Proworks skid steer, Oct. 3, $1,250, 23000 block Browns Ferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Christopher Immanuel Delatorre, 26, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Jonathan Michael Crutcher, 37, driving under the influence
• Mark Allen Caldwell, 67, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- property, $617.72, 600 block US Hwy 72
