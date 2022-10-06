Arrest Reports 2
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• William Britton, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkmont, driving under the influence

• Kevin Ivey, 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

• Anthony Lewis, 1500 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, attempt to commit crime, third-degree domestic violence- assault three- simple

• Grayson Thomas, 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Corey White, 500 block Beaty Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Kubota Proworks skid steer, Oct. 3, $1,250, 23000 block Browns Ferry Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Christopher Immanuel Delatorre, 26, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

• Jonathan Michael Crutcher, 37, driving under the influence

• Mark Allen Caldwell, 67, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- property, $617.72, 600 block US Hwy 72

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you