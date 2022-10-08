County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Matthew Chandler, 12000 block Lakeview St., Athens, fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• Mark Christopher II, 26000 block Maples Road, Lester, driving under the influence (combined), possession of controlled substance, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family
• Scott Connell, 200 block Hobb Ward Rd., Hartselle, first-degree theft by deception- swindle- $2,500 or more
• Krystal DeFoe, Athens, three counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Robert Ledbetter, 700 block Arabian Lane, Springfield, Tenn., second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer
• Gregory Scott, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, first-degree rape- force, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse
• Joey Smith, 24000 block Bain Rd, Athens, third-degree assault- simple assault
• William Thomas, 21000 block Myrtlewood Dr., Athens, two counts violation of a domestic violence order
• Charles Barnett, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Felicia Bearden, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment-harassment
• Monica Edelman, 29000 block Andrea Lane, Madison, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• Brenigan Miller, 24000 block Craft Road, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Claire Springer, 27000 block Copeland Road, Athens, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Carlos Xavier, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Ardmore- Dell Latitude laptop, March 17-18, $1,200, 25000 block Davis Ave.
• Athens- green NEBU Bison 400U atv, Aug. 1-9, $10,000, 12000 block Hwy 251
• Athens- Glock 48 9mm pistol, Oct. 6, $480, 14000 block Evans Road
• Elkmont- car tag, Oct. 5, $50, 15000 block Cannon Road
• Elkmont- compound bow and household goods, Oct. 4-6, $1,500, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Kevin Edwin Vincente Sontay, 21, driving under the influence, two counts third-degree domestic violence
• Bettina Deanne Summers, 38, fourth-degree theft of property
• Cornia Lacresia Anderson, 27, driving under the influence
• Matthew Clay Price, 47, obstructing governmental operations
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- firearm, $200, 1200 block Fern Street
• Athens- consumable goods, $81.72, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- standard fit tapered leg mens pants, female hoodie, female sweatpants, $772, 1000 block US Hwy 72
