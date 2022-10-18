Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Larry Coleman, 700 block Westmoreland Ave., Athens, requirements for child passenger restraints, driving while license suspended/revoked

• Myron Cowan, 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Angie Davis, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• Robert Ledbetter 700 block Arabian Lane, Springfield, Tenn., destruction of property by prisoner

• Jacqueline May, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, loitering

• Andrew Strasser, 2100 block Westmead Drive SW, Decatur, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, fourth-degree theft by deception- swindle- less than $500, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked

• Jasmine Summers, 4600 block Daughette Drive, Huntsville, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• Joey Trousdale, 22000 block Pine Road, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, chemical endangerment, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft of lost property- $1,500 to $2,500

• Christine Chaffee, 26000 block 1st Street, Ardmore, first-degree theft- auto theft

• Kylie Collins, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, chemical endangerment- child abuse

• Keone Hope, 12000 block Virginia Court, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Brandy Knox, 300 block Price Street, Goose Creek, S.C., driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Joey Evans, 9000 block US Hwy 72, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

• Christopher Hamm, 28000 block McKee Road, Toney, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary- residence- force

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Elkmont- Colt Python ,357 pistol, Colt King Cobra .357 pistol, Colt Night Cobra .38 special, Glock 227 40 pistol, Remington Versa Max 12-gauge shotgun, two Remington V3 12-gauge shotguns, Sig Sauer P290 9mm pistol, Taurus Curve .38 pistol, Taurus TCP738 .38 pistol, Taurus 85 .38 pistol, Weatherby Element Deluxe 12-gauge shotgun, Colt Cobra .38 pistol, Feb. 6- Oct. 14, $9,650, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road

• Athens- Snap-on 40 piece socket set, two Craftsman impact guns, Dewalt impact gun, Craftsman battery charger, Craftsman single bay charger, three Craftsman batteries, Oct. 13, $1,756, 21000 block Edgewood Road

• Harvest- blue Yamaha YZF450 dirt bike, blue Yamaha YZ125, blue Yamaha TTR225, Gear Wrench hand tools and power tools, Sept 17- Oct. 15, $17,500, 27000 block Capshaw Road

• Madison- diamond ring, US currency, Oct. 13-15, $10,300, 28000 block Analicia Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Dereon Jamel Green, 29, second-degree criminal mischief, interference with a domestic violence emergency call

• Alfonso Enoch Sylver, 42, failure to appear- public lewdness, open container

• Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, failure to appear- public intoxication, third-degree receiving stolen property

• Augustin Ramirez Valerio, 33, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Moctezuma Ramirez Godofredo, 28, driving under the influence

• Jeffrey Scott Carter, 49, attempting to elude a police officer, drug trafficking

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- consumable goods, $110.68, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- miscellaneous items, $323.97, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- miscellaneous items, $49.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- wigs, $39.92, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- miscellaneous items, $108.78, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise, $50, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you