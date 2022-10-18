County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Larry Coleman, 700 block Westmoreland Ave., Athens, requirements for child passenger restraints, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Myron Cowan, 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Angie Davis, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Robert Ledbetter 700 block Arabian Lane, Springfield, Tenn., destruction of property by prisoner
• Jacqueline May, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, loitering
• Andrew Strasser, 2100 block Westmead Drive SW, Decatur, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, fourth-degree theft by deception- swindle- less than $500, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked
• Jasmine Summers, 4600 block Daughette Drive, Huntsville, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Joey Trousdale, 22000 block Pine Road, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, chemical endangerment, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft of lost property- $1,500 to $2,500
• Christine Chaffee, 26000 block 1st Street, Ardmore, first-degree theft- auto theft
• Kylie Collins, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, chemical endangerment- child abuse
• Keone Hope, 12000 block Virginia Court, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Brandy Knox, 300 block Price Street, Goose Creek, S.C., driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Joey Evans, 9000 block US Hwy 72, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Christopher Hamm, 28000 block McKee Road, Toney, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary- residence- force
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Elkmont- Colt Python ,357 pistol, Colt King Cobra .357 pistol, Colt Night Cobra .38 special, Glock 227 40 pistol, Remington Versa Max 12-gauge shotgun, two Remington V3 12-gauge shotguns, Sig Sauer P290 9mm pistol, Taurus Curve .38 pistol, Taurus TCP738 .38 pistol, Taurus 85 .38 pistol, Weatherby Element Deluxe 12-gauge shotgun, Colt Cobra .38 pistol, Feb. 6- Oct. 14, $9,650, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road
• Athens- Snap-on 40 piece socket set, two Craftsman impact guns, Dewalt impact gun, Craftsman battery charger, Craftsman single bay charger, three Craftsman batteries, Oct. 13, $1,756, 21000 block Edgewood Road
• Harvest- blue Yamaha YZF450 dirt bike, blue Yamaha YZ125, blue Yamaha TTR225, Gear Wrench hand tools and power tools, Sept 17- Oct. 15, $17,500, 27000 block Capshaw Road
• Madison- diamond ring, US currency, Oct. 13-15, $10,300, 28000 block Analicia Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Dereon Jamel Green, 29, second-degree criminal mischief, interference with a domestic violence emergency call
• Alfonso Enoch Sylver, 42, failure to appear- public lewdness, open container
• Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, failure to appear- public intoxication, third-degree receiving stolen property
• Augustin Ramirez Valerio, 33, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Moctezuma Ramirez Godofredo, 28, driving under the influence
• Jeffrey Scott Carter, 49, attempting to elude a police officer, drug trafficking
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- consumable goods, $110.68, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $323.97, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $49.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- wigs, $39.92, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $108.78, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $50, 1000 block US Hwy 72
