County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Ronald Carter, 20000 block Elkton Road, driving under the influence (controlled substance), improper lane usage
• Larry Coleman, 700 block Westmoreland Ave., Athens, two counts driving while license suspended
• Heather Holmes, 700 block SE Versailles Drive, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance
• Jerry Long, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, three counts driving while license suspended/revoked, fail stop sign, run red light, operating vehicle without insurance
• Keshia McKeown, 200 block Red Bud Road, Owensboro, Ky., first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude by any means, three counts converted statute
• Kenneth Ray, 12000 block Quinn Road, Athens, non-support- child
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- Sig Sauer P238 .380 pistol, Sept. 20, $510, 17000 block Mooresville Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Daniell Micha Lynn Porter, 27, failure to appear- driving under the influence, no insurance, drivers license suspended
• Tina Bullington Malone, 50, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- clothes, $300, 600 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- hard case wallet and contents, $10, 700 block US Hwy 31
