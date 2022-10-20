County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, resisting arrest, attempt to elude by any means
• Christopher Malone, 100 block Rigsby Road, Toney, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Crystal McCart, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, rendering false alarm
• Darius Rogers, 100 block Grey Fawn Trail, Madison, driving while license suspended/revoked, run red light
• Steven Willis, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, two counts converted statute
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Ruger LCP .380 pistol, Oct. 8-18, $200, 27000 block Azalea Trail
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Duane Lee Merrell, 53, first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear- third-degree criminal mischief
• Adan Osvaldo Herrera Chajal, 23, first-degree assault
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
