County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, resisting arrest, attempt to elude by any means

• Christopher Malone, 100 block Rigsby Road, Toney, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

• Crystal McCart, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, rendering false alarm

• Darius Rogers, 100 block Grey Fawn Trail, Madison, driving while license suspended/revoked, run red light

• Steven Willis, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, two counts converted statute

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Ruger LCP .380 pistol, Oct. 8-18, $200, 27000 block Azalea Trail

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Duane Lee Merrell, 53, first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear- third-degree criminal mischief

• Adan Osvaldo Herrera Chajal, 23, first-degree assault

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

