County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Cassandra Hill, 16000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, converted statute
• Joseph Sawyers, 16000 block Menefee Road, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, improper lights, operating vehicle without insurance
• John Tatum III, 140000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Mark Hagood, 19000 block Blackberry Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassing
• Dakari Hogan, 100 block Haven Ridge Road, Madison, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, second-degree theft – miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500
• Weston Johnson, 25000 block Guthrie Road, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• David Martin, 13000 block Robinson Lane, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of controlled substance
• Dominique Meare, 2200 block Windscape Drive, Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less
• Christopher Ramsey, 12000 block Burgreen Road, Madison, second-degree extortion- threaten injury
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- 1100 gallons of gas, July 27- Oct. 20, $1,890.82, 5700 block Bay Village Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Devin Rashad Turner, 27, failure to appear- drivers license revoked
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- consumable goods, $107.28, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- boots, $26.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.